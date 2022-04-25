H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $8,069,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $2,079,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

