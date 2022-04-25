IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 2,483 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 322.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,839,000 after purchasing an additional 368,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $435.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.