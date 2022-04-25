IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

NYSE:BMY opened at $75.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

