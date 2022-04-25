IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 321,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.16.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.