IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

MTN opened at $250.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.03. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

