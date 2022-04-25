IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

