IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,441,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in LKQ by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after buying an additional 749,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 675,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in LKQ by 15.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,997,000 after acquiring an additional 669,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

