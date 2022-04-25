IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $15.13 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.