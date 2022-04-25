IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $11.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
