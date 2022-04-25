Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,826 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $27,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 96,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.

PCY opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

