Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.