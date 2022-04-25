iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,291,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $40,454,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 716,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,359,000 after purchasing an additional 224,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $8,040,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,096,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $47.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.