iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 456,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

IWL stock opened at $101.20 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.68 and a fifty-two week high of $115.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.36.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

