JB Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 107,496 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,656,634 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,265,639,000 after buying an additional 150,090 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,974 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.37.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $274.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

