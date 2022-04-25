LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 425,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Truist Financial cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Shares of LHCG opened at $167.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

