LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 42,464 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of LKQ worth $24,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,441,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after buying an additional 749,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,964,000 after buying an additional 675,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LKQ by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,997,000 after buying an additional 669,277 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

LKQ opened at $49.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.