Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $276,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,664 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,068.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.