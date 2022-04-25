Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $309,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,588 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Snap by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

