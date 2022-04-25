Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 747,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 71,692 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in EQT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 62,780 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

EQT Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

