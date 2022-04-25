Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 98,397 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,397 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,565,000 after buying an additional 180,372 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,734,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 15.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,268,000 after acquiring an additional 906,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource by 64.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,508 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NI stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

