Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,263 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400,850 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,965,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

American International Group stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.