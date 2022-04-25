Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $124.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average is $226.27. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

