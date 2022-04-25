Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 889,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $26,921,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $5,934,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $5,449,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE MTDR opened at $52.29 on Monday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 4.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.