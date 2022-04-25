Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,109 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of HAS opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.