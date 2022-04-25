Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 549 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Twilio by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.54.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $122.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

