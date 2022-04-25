Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after buying an additional 1,210,488 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,174,000 after purchasing an additional 788,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,476,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,351,000 after purchasing an additional 283,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

