Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,063 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 20.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

