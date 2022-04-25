Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 257 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT opened at $263.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $261.48 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.