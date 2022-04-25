Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,699 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,903,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 342,582 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 339,797 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,213,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 176,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 133,095 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $19.13 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

