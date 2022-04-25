Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.50. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

