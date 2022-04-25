Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

