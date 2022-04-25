Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $153.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 105.76 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

