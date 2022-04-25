Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $12,362,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $101.78 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.