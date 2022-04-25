Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $875,000 Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genpact were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $58,856,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 3.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,091,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 10.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,899 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 291,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

