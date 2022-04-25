Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $915,000 Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Meta Financial Group worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 50,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,005. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CASH opened at $46.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

CASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

