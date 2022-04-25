Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.5% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $48.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.