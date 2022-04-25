Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

NYSE TAP opened at $53.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

