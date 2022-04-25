Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.28.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $363.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.47. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

