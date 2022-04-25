Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Primoris Services worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 187,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

