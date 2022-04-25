Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quidel were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 14,425.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $105.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $180.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

