Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMP opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

