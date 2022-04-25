Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Westlake were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $40,506,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 100.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 570,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 286,004 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

WLK stock opened at $127.53 on Monday. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $135.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

