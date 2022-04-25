Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $73.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 55.08%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

