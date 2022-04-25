Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.05.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $98.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

