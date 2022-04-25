Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000.

NYSE:EDD opened at $4.70 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

