Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 854,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLH opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.65. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

