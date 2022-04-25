Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,515 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,378,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 288,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 51,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $49.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

