Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 950 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,294,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,015,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 354,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,943 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 170,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA opened at $51.34 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92.

