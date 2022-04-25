Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,998 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $110,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the third quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 105,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.37.

MSFT opened at $274.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

