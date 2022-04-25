Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,060 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.73. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.